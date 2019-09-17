SPONSORED: From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

How To Avoid Probate

Probate is a legal procedure, where a court oversees the distribution of a person’s property upon death. The court appoints someone to ensure that all debts are paid, and that the remaining property is transferred to the proper parties. If there is no will, the state’s probate law will control property distribution to the deceased person’s next of kin.

How can you avoid probate?

One option to avoid probate is setting up a Revocable Living Trust. A Revocable Living Trust is a document that you have prepared that states how your assets will be distributed after you pass away. When you have a Revocable Trust in place, you transfer your assets into your trust. Another option is to make sure your beneficiary designations are filled out on all of your life insurance policies, annuities, IRAs, 401(k)s, ect.

