Volunteers are needed to join Highline’s MaST Aquarium for International Coastal Cleanup Day at the Des Moines Marina this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

This year, organizers would like to invite Advanced Divers and above to join them for the Underwater Clean Up.

“We’d love to have you do the clean up dive with us!”

They’re also offering tank, weights, gear rentals and volunteers can also earn your PADI Dive Against Debris specialty at this event.

“Help us help the Des Moines Marina and Highline MaST Aquarium.”

Limited spots available

Find out more here: http://ow.ly/N8Yb50uIvRj