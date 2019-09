A ‘Fall Seed Exchange’ is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Des Moines Library.

“Please come out, bring seeds to share if you have some, otherwise just bring yourselves and a desire to find some good locally harvested seeds. Hope you can make it!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/239081396839830/

The Des Moines Library is located at 21620 11th Ave S.: