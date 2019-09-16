Curious about what is going on at the Des Moines Police Department?

Have questions regarding crime trends in the Des Moines area?

Then you should attend the next Des Moines Police Department Community Meeting, being held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, starting at 7 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

There will be an opportunity for questions and comments.

“Be part of the conversation on what’s happening in Des Moines!”

More info here.

The Des Moines Activity Center is located at 2045 South 216th Street: