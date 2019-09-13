REMINDER : The League of Quiet Skies Voters Port of Seattle Commissioner Candidate Forum will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Burien Community Center.

Candidates will discuss their views on Sea-Tac International Airport operations, expansion, and the potential impacts upon human health and the environment.

General election candidates for Port Position 2 – Sam Cho and Grant Degginger – have confirmed participation in the forum. Garth Jacobson – running for Port Position 5 – is also confirmed.

“We are grateful that Mr. Cho, Mr. Degginger, and Mr. Jacobson will appear and discuss these issues that are of such importance to so many voters in King County – and in particular, voters among the 240,000 citizens in the six ‘airport neighbor communities’ – Burien, Des Moines, Federal Way, Normandy Park, Seatac, and Tukwila,” organizers said. “We also know that airport operation increases and expansion has created high interest from other impacted communities – including Vashon-Maury Island, Kent, Beacon Hill, and many others” said Quiet Skies Coalition President Larry Cripe.”

The League has been advised that Position 5 incumbent, Fred Felleman, will not be able to participate based upon a schedule conflict.

About the League of Quiet Skies Voters

As aircraft noise and emissions present increasing human health and environmental concerns, impact property values and public safety, and create social, economic, and environmental justice disparities, the League of Quiet Skies Voters seeks to empower voters living in the shadow of the 8th busiest airport in the United States with the information to fully understand the risks of this expansion, the alternatives, our rights and choices, and how to engage our policymakers for change. The League was created as an association of regional citizen-led groups including:

The League’s Town Hall in April 2019, attended by an estimated 300 people, featured Congressman Adam Smith, Chris McCann, Washington State Representatives Mike Pellicciotti and Tina Orwall, and The Briefing Project’s Steve Edmiston.

For the 2019 primary elections, the League published candidate questionnaire responses addressing: (1) how to prioritize economic growth, meeting the need for increased travel and cargo, and addressing human health and environmental impacts; (2) adoption of the World Health Organization’s Environmental Noise Guidelines; (3) delaying airport expansion until pending scientific and aviation impact studies are completed; and (4) adoption of the Port of Seattle Airport Neighbor Community Accords. The candidate responses can be reviewed at https://www.loqsv.org/candidates.

This is a free, public meeting that will run from 6 – 8 p.m.