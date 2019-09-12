Help celebrate Art in Des Moines and the creation of Highline College’s first Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Design at the 5th annual Arts Gala on Poverty Bay on Saturday, Sept. 28!

This great event will be held from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at the Highline College Student Union building, and will include:

Arts

Auction

Appetizers

Desserts

Wine

You will also witness the fine art of 30 artists, including live art demonstrations.

All proceeds support Des Moines Arts and Community Events and Highline College Student Scholarships.

Individual tickets are $50.

Become a Gala Sponsor by purchasing 5 tickets/$250, or a Summer Event Sponsor by purchasing 10 tickets/$500.

More details at http://desmoineslegacy.org/events-gala.php.

Sponsorships available – click here for details (PDF file).

Highline College is located at 2400 S. 240th, Des Moines, WA 98198: