First up – opportunities are endless with this sprawling near full-acre Normandy Park property and updated one level rambler:

Grass,secluded forested area,mature pear, plum, apple, blueberries and rhodies plus ideal fire pit, all on property. Sought after Lot A beach rights with 700 ft of private waterfront, boat launch, picnic areas, clubhouse and tennis courts. Town hall, rec center, new playground, and ball fields just a stroll away and NP Swim Club nearby too. Room to add a dream garage and master suite. Incredible location!

WHEN:

Sunday, Sept. 15: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

17422 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $735,000

MLS Number: 1513062

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1951

Approximate House SqFt: 1,540 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 39,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Fenced-Partially

Patio

RV Parking

PHOTOS:

Next up – modern style & comfortable living at Westwood Encore.

This lovely home features high quality construction, upgraded finishes & thoughtful floorplan designed for todays lifestyle! 9ft ceilings and 8ft full light doors create an airy feel allowing natural light to stream in. 5 bed/3 bath home has 4 beds, 2 full baths, utility & loft/ den space all on the upper level. Kitchen w/greatroom leads to large fully fenced yard for entertaining. 4 car garage, Marvista Elem, great location…its all here!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

16247 3rd Ave S., Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,999

MLS Number: 1515903

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2015

Approximate House SqFt: 2,870 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,038 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Loft

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next…why rent when interest rates are this incredible!?! Dont miss this opportunity to live in the desirable River Valley Community.

This easy access, one level, end unit condominium features a bright and open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, individual garage and a private patio. Quiet neighborhood in a convenient location with easy access to freeways, golf course, restaurants and trails. All appliances stay with this impeccably maintained move in ready home! Great price – wont last!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

15325 SE 155th Place Unit G1, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $290,000

MLS Number: 1518214

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2004

Approximate House SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Ground Floor

Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $694,950

MLS Number: 1507143

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS: