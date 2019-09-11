From our friends at WABI Burien:

Enjoy a cool walk through the woods on the Des Moines Creek trail with the WABI Weekday Walkers. The walk will be the third Wednesday of the month, September 19, at 9 am.

Note we are starting from the north end (S. 200th St.), not the south (beach). The trail down to the water is about 2 miles, all paved and with a mild slope. You can tackle the whole four mile round trip or turn around sooner if you wish.

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes early to leave promptly on walk at 9:00 am.

Meeting Place: Meet at fenced parking lot at South 200th Street and 20th Avenue South, between International Blvd. on the east and Des Moines Memorial Drive on the west. The parking lot is not well marked but is at the bottom of the dip in the road, and across from the back end of the Tyee Golf Course.

Fun facts: The trail starts in the City of SeaTac and ends in City of Des Moines. The trail’s end by the Des Moines Marina is the site of a National Historic landmark, recognized for its rustic buildings and history as Covenant Beach Bible Camp.

