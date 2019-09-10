Join the fight to protect marine wildlife with trash-free seas – help clean the shoreline, sort and record trash collected by divers, and learn more about marine wildlife at the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

SR3 will be there all day so join us anytime!

You can also shop local and grab a delicious lunch at the farmers market in the marina.

Paid parking is available in the marina (max of $6 for the day) or there is free street parking a short walk away.

Questions? Contact info@sealifer3.org.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/509954939577333/