On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the Redondo Boardwalk was officially dedicated to recognize the historic, early influence and development by the Betts Family who lived and worked in Redondo between 1898 – 2015.

“The Redondo Boardwalk shall hereby be commemoratively known as THE BETTS MEMORIAL BOARDWALK.”

Members of the Betts family, Des Moines City Council and other dignitaries were on hand.

Here’s video, courtesy the City of Des Moines:

And photos courtesy Councilmember Traci Buxton:

And more from Susan White: