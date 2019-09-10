A Community Meeting on redevelopment options for the Des Moines Marina will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Des Moines Yacht Club.
This free, open, public meeting will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m.:
WHEN: Thursday, September 19, 2019: 5:30-7:00 p.m. – Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Program starts promptly at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Des Moines Yacht Club, 22737 Marine View Drive S.
NOTE: There is limited parking at the Des Moines Yacht Club. Please park in the Des Moines Marina, South Lot. Please do not park in Anthony’s parking.
INFO: Please contact Bonnie Wilkins, City Clerk/Communications Director for more information: bwilkins@desmoineswa.gov or 206-870-6519.
