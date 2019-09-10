From our friends at WABI Burien:

Annual Art/Sculpture Walk

The monthly walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walking Group is this coming Saturday, Sept. 14.

We will meet at 11 a.m. at the information booth in the Des Moines Farmers Market at the Marina, 22307 Dock Ave South.

You will have time to enjoy the market both before and after the walk. This will be our annual art/sculpture walk where we will visit and learn about many of the art pieces, sculptures, and murals that are part of the Art on Poverty Bay Project. Many talented local artists have created some amazing pieces that help make our Des Moines community a better place to live.