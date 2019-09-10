From our friends at WABI Burien:
Annual Art/Sculpture Walk
The monthly walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walking Group is this coming Saturday, Sept. 14.
We will meet at 11 a.m. at the information booth in the Des Moines Farmers Market at the Marina, 22307 Dock Ave South.
You will have time to enjoy the market both before and after the walk. This will be our annual art/sculpture walk where we will visit and learn about many of the art pieces, sculptures, and murals that are part of the Art on Poverty Bay Project. Many talented local artists have created some amazing pieces that help make our Des Moines community a better place to live.
Des Moines Annual Arts Gala
We will also be promoting and selling tickets to the Annual Arts Gala which is a celebration of art in Des Moines. It will be held at Highline College Student Union on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. There will be an art auction, appetizers, desserts, and wine served. For more information check out the website below, or for tickets go to www.brownpapertickets.com.
These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.
Thanks, Gary McNeil
206-390-3184
