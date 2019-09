Do you have questions or concerns about crime in your neighborhood?

Not sure who you should contact? And don’t want to call 9-1-1?

Then stop by the next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ and see if you can get your concerns or questions answered:

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center

“We will be there, will you?” the Des Moines Police Department said.