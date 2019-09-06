SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend!
First up…nestled high above Normandy Park Cove sits a magical Mid-Century Home:
Vaulted wood ceilings highlight the panoramic views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island!
Open great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors.
The formal dining room overlooks the fireplace conversation pit.
Entertainer’s delight!
Massive master suite with endless possibilities.
Lower level has family room, 2 bedrooms, new 3/4 bath and laundry room.LOT A Beach Rights.
Easy commute.
WHEN:
- Friday, Sept. 6: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 8: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 17201 Sylvester Rd SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $800,000
- MLS Number: 1512077
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.75
- Year Built: 1966
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Built-In Vacuum
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Security System
- Skylights
- Solarium/Atrium
- Vaulted Ceilings
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a ground floor end unit with lots of natural light and future potential:
A strong HOA and well maintained complex, accompanied by covered parking brings you home & provides a solid investment.
Pvt & fenced patio/garden for xtra space.
Make it shine again with a few minor upgrades.
Relax at the clubhouse & well maintained pool, hot-tub & sauna.
High walk score.
Perfect location.
Close to Commons, Trader Joes, Steel Lk & park, I-5, freeways & TC.
Future Light-Rail just steps away. Wow!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 2524 S 317th Street, Unit 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $198,000
- MLS Number: 1497054
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year Built: 1980
- Approximate House SqFt: 856 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- End Unit
- Ground Floor
- Master Bath
- lub House
- Hot Tub
- Pool-Outdoor
- Sauna
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:
Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.
Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.
Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.
Generously sized eating space or dining room.
Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.
Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.
Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.
Territorial views complete this home.
WHEN:
- Sunday, Sept. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $694,950
- MLS Number: 1507143
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
There’s room for everyone and everything in this high end Renton Mansion:
Captivating and impeccable home by Signature GCI.
Dramatic and impressive two story entranceway.
True chef’s kitchen complete with over-sized island, quality appliances plus adjoining spice or caterers second kitchen.
Seven bedrooms,including 3 master suites with one on main floor.
State of the art features, Smart Home, including NEST.
Phillips Hue lights, Alexa Enabled, Integrated security locks and cameras and more.
Gated Entry.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16301 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $995,000
- MLS Number: 1511050
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 5
- Year Built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 4,200 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,909 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- 2nd Kitchen
- 2nd Master BR
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- High Tech Cabling
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is in an amazing location!
Close to amenities & 405, removed from the hustle and bustle, this tree lined complex is green and private.
Bunnies and birds are the norm.
Large 2bed, 2.5 bath w/den.
Lacking the claustrophobic feel of many townhomes, the 9foot ceilings & open layout custom entertainment center, fireplace, kitchen w/granite counters, new tile backsplash, pantry, breakfast bar, private patio, 1car garage, etc…
Even a tennis/sports courts.
Northshore Schools & Sammamish river trail nearby.
WHEN:
- Sunday, Sept. 8: 2 – 5 p.m.
WHERE:
- 12113 NE 172nd Place Unit J202, Bothell, WA 98011 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $499,000
- MLS Number: 1491965
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1995
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,348 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- End Unit
- Insulated Windows
- Jetted Tub
- Skylights
- Top Floor
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
