First up…nestled high above Normandy Park Cove sits a magical Mid-Century Home:

Vaulted wood ceilings highlight the panoramic views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island! Open great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. The formal dining room overlooks the fireplace conversation pit. Entertainer’s delight! Massive master suite with endless possibilities. Lower level has family room, 2 bedrooms, new 3/4 bath and laundry room.LOT A Beach Rights. Easy commute.

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 6: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

17201 Sylvester Rd SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $800,000

MLS Number: 1512077

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1966

Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Security System

Skylights

Solarium/Atrium

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is a ground floor end unit with lots of natural light and future potential:

A strong HOA and well maintained complex, accompanied by covered parking brings you home & provides a solid investment. Pvt & fenced patio/garden for xtra space. Make it shine again with a few minor upgrades. Relax at the clubhouse & well maintained pool, hot-tub & sauna. High walk score. Perfect location. Close to Commons, Trader Joes, Steel Lk & park, I-5, freeways & TC. Future Light-Rail just steps away. Wow!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

2524 S 317th Street, Unit 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $198,000

MLS Number: 1497054

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 1980

Approximate House SqFt: 856 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Ground Floor

Master Bath

lub House

Hot Tub

Pool-Outdoor

Sauna

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Sunday, Sept. 8: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $694,950

MLS Number: 1507143

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

There’s room for everyone and everything in this high end Renton Mansion:

Captivating and impeccable home by Signature GCI. Dramatic and impressive two story entranceway. True chef’s kitchen complete with over-sized island, quality appliances plus adjoining spice or caterers second kitchen. Seven bedrooms,including 3 master suites with one on main floor. State of the art features, Smart Home, including NEST. Phillips Hue lights, Alexa Enabled, Integrated security locks and cameras and more. Gated Entry.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16301 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $995,000

MLS Number: 1511050

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 4,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,909 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The final Open House is in an amazing location!

Close to amenities & 405, removed from the hustle and bustle, this tree lined complex is green and private. Bunnies and birds are the norm. Large 2bed, 2.5 bath w/den. Lacking the claustrophobic feel of many townhomes, the 9foot ceilings & open layout custom entertainment center, fireplace, kitchen w/granite counters, new tile backsplash, pantry, breakfast bar, private patio, 1car garage, etc… Even a tennis/sports courts. Northshore Schools & Sammamish river trail nearby.

WHEN:

Sunday, Sept. 8: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

12113 NE 172nd Place Unit J202, Bothell, WA 98011 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,000

MLS Number: 1491965

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1995

Approximate House SqFt: 1,348 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Jetted Tub

Skylights

Top Floor

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS: