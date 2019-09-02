South King Fire & Rescue is reporting that a scuba diver was rescued at Redondo Beach on Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019.
Other divers and a State Wildlife boat got the patient to shore.
SKFR and M1 worked on the victim, who was transported to Virginia Mason in Seattle.
At this time, the diver’s condition is unknown.
